Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:10 pm
Wires71





Player power. They want to go to the WC. I don't think any of them has shown sufficient form to be picked anyway.

Club should refuse as it's a fair bit of the salary cap that could end up injured for longer with us paying out salary cap for spectators. As for Currie have not they not learnt their lesson about taking unnecessary risks? Madness.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:22 pm
Alffi_7




Currie surely doesn't have a shirt at the WC? He's good enough don't get me wrong, but he has not played enough rugby to build up fitness to play the Aussies and NZ.

I was happy when he came back v Wigan, and he looked great there and even for the 5 mins he played v Widnes - different class. Just don't see what anyone is getting out of him playing 40 mins over the next two weeks.

Him and anyone requiring end of season surgery should be out of the squad now.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:22 pm
sir adrian morley






Oxford Exile wrote:
total madness...Currie shouldn't be near any sort of competitive game until next year....

totally agree..blood some younger players
