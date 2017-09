Alffi_7 wrote:



http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... tone_trip/



Not sure how comfortable I am with Currie coming back with two games left in the season... Along with Clark and Pomeroy.Not sure how comfortable I am with Currie coming back with two games left in the season...

Won't be enough to go to Australia but if he can complete the last two games of the season, its less worrying about coming back next year.