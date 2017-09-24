WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:03 pm
I would've like that have seen Parcell in but it's the Top 3 I expected.

As much as we could see the impact Parcell was making I think it took a while for those outside of the Leeds club to see it.

Will be interesting to see what each player voted for after the award is given out and how many people have Parcell a vote. Ablett in theYEP the other day had 1st - Hardaker 2nd - McShane 3rd - Murdoch Masila
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:43 pm
I imagine most Leeds players, who took it seriously, voted for Hardaker.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:47 pm
Bang wrote:
I imagine most Leeds players, who took it seriously, voted for Hardaker.


Possibly, friendships can often effect the vote which is why I'm not so keen on the players voting. Also you get a few from every club not taking it seriously. I think someone from Leeds put Chris Clarkson in their top 3 last year.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:58 pm
The mos used to be the player who made the buggiest impact on the game, not nesserecerlly the best player, there used to be a separate players player of the year award, the mos was ruined somewhat by Steve and Eddie both being on the committee, and they had a massive influence on it. They pretty much got panface the award in 2004 when McGuire should have walked it. And roby when Trent Barrett should have walked it.

It's a crap award now.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:36 am
I notice even in defeat Cas managed to get a debut winger across the line 3 times. Hall and Briscoe have 23 tries between them in all games - that's only just over half as many as Eden on his own.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:02 am
That's cos we play an appalling style of RL.
