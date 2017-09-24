PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1145



I would've like that have seen Parcell in but it's the Top 3 I expected.



As much as we could see the impact Parcell was making I think it took a while for those outside of the Leeds club to see it.



Will be interesting to see what each player voted for after the award is given out and how many people have Parcell a vote. Ablett in theYEP the other day had 1st - Hardaker 2nd - McShane 3rd - Murdoch Masila Bang

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm

Posts: 8724

Location: LDZ

I imagine most Leeds players, who took it seriously, voted for Hardaker. YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!

TEAM UP! TEAM UP! PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1145

Bang wrote: I imagine most Leeds players, who took it seriously, voted for Hardaker.



Possibly, friendships can often effect the vote which is why I'm not so keen on the players voting. Also you get a few from every club not taking it seriously. I think someone from Leeds put Chris Clarkson in their top 3 last year. Possibly, friendships can often effect the vote which is why I'm not so keen on the players voting. Also you get a few from every club not taking it seriously. I think someone from Leeds put Chris Clarkson in their top 3 last year. rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1620

The mos used to be the player who made the buggiest impact on the game, not nesserecerlly the best player, there used to be a separate players player of the year award, the mos was ruined somewhat by Steve and Eddie both being on the committee, and they had a massive influence on it. They pretty much got panface the award in 2004 when McGuire should have walked it. And roby when Trent Barrett should have walked it.



It's a crap award now. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8270

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I notice even in defeat Cas managed to get a debut winger across the line 3 times. Hall and Briscoe have 23 tries between them in all games - that's only just over half as many as Eden on his own. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino and 58 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 55 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,184 760 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























