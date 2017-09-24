I would've like that have seen Parcell in but it's the Top 3 I expected.



As much as we could see the impact Parcell was making I think it took a while for those outside of the Leeds club to see it.



Will be interesting to see what each player voted for after the award is given out and how many people have Parcell a vote. Ablett in theYEP the other day had 1st - Hardaker 2nd - McShane 3rd - Murdoch Masila