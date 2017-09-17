Trueman was poor tonight though and was easily outplayed by Josh Woods in the Academy Grand Final three weeks ago.
Mate, it's unfair to judge either half back last night when we had to many forwards missing. We were constantly on the back foot / second best. Wasn't at the academy GF but I would imagine that wasn't far off. Gale would have looked poor tonight playing under that pack.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Parcell gets in the top 3 for me too. He's been consistently good this year. Kelly can be dire at times but also has an xfactor about him. I think Hull could cope without Kelly more so than Leeds without parcell.
