Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7920
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:40 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27254
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Frosties. wrote:
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.


Indeed and why plenty of us are gutted that our latest meltdown saw him leave. :(
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:02 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30225
Bullseye wrote:
Indeed and why plenty of us are gutted that our latest meltdown saw him leave. :(


Trueman was poor tonight though and was easily outplayed by Josh Woods in the Academy Grand Final three weeks ago.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:47 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3451
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Trueman was poor tonight though and was easily outplayed by Josh Woods in the Academy Grand Final three weeks ago.



Mate, it's unfair to judge either half back last night when we had to many forwards missing. We were constantly on the back foot / second best. Wasn't at the academy GF but I would imagine that wasn't far off. Gale would have looked poor tonight playing under that pack.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:13 am
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4593
Location: Living the Dream
Gale on Man of Steel shortlist along with Kelly and Hardaker
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:29 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20393
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Kelly over parcell ? not for me
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:41 am
miscreant
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 25, 2007 7:56 pm
Posts: 877
tad rhino wrote:
Kelly over parcell ? not for me


Obviously not for you. But the judges watch more than one team :roll:
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:26 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20393
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
so do I. but its my opinion. don't mind if I have one do you?
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:54 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3451
Parcell gets in the top 3 for me too. He's been consistently good this year. Kelly can be dire at times but also has an xfactor about him. I think Hull could cope without Kelly more so than Leeds without parcell.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:59 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20393
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Kelly has more wow games, but more poor ones too. parcel has been consistently 8/10 all season
