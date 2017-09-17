WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7916
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:40 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27254
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Frosties. wrote:
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.


Indeed and why plenty of us are gutted that our latest meltdown saw him leave. :(
Re: Luke Gale
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:02 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30222
Bullseye wrote:
Indeed and why plenty of us are gutted that our latest meltdown saw him leave. :(


Trueman was poor tonight though and was easily outplayed by Josh Woods in the Academy Grand Final three weeks ago.
