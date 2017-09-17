WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Luke Gale

Post a reply
Re: Luke Gale
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7903
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:40 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27232
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Frosties. wrote:
Done well today without him. Trueman showed exactly why I wanted us to sign him.


Indeed and why plenty of us are gutted that our latest meltdown saw him leave. :(
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Bing [Bot], braytontiger, Bullseye, Joshheff90, LukeLeedsRhinos, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RhinoLaney, Sal Paradise, suffolk rhinos and 218 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,1612,26176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM