Think we have a little of the worst of both worlds with having just the semi's and then the final.



Previously it was clearly two separate comps the league then the play-offs, consistency then the challenge of a few weeks of knock out rugby against the best of the other sides.



Now its the league then 1 knock out game and your there. Doesnt really build in to another competition, its over before its started.



If Cas lose their fans can probably rightly claim that whoever won only really played well for 2 weeks, whilst other fans can also probably rightly claim that other teams werent trying to win a league simply qualify.



Personally im not a fan of the new structure at all, but even if we keep it I think we need a longer knock out play-off comp. If we have to keep this stupid system then id shorten the super 8s to 4 games. Top 4 play bottom 4 2 home 2 away so a 27 week season, then a top 5 play off. Keep more of the top 8 in it for longer, real reward for finishing top, real challenge to win the play-offs worthy of champions, fewer dead rubbers,