BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Way too much has been made of Powell's comments. Why shouldn't he and Cas fans go OTT on coming top of the table? They haven't won anything in a long time and Powell and Cas deserve huge credit for coming top and playing really good RL into the bargain. If Leeds can't win the comp, I'd far rather see Cas win in style than get ground out of the game by Wigan or Hull in the final.
Cas do deserve credit for winning the LLS and should celebrate winning it, but it's the way some are going on like other fans have to give them even more credit and praise than normal. Obviously means more to them as they've won it but to me it's just another team winning it, no different to me than Warrington winning it in 2016, Saints 2014, Hudds 2013 etc.
The way some Cas fans and some non Cas fans too are going on ("it'll be a travesty if they don't win it") and even some RL media we might as well scrap the GF just because Cas have won a LLS.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Backwoodsman, Boston Spa, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, lampyboy, PrinterThe, Richie, rodhutch, southyorksdave, STEVENM1000, WF Rhino and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com