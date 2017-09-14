Th last Championship Final was 1972/73 - Dewsbury shocking Leeds at Odsal to become Champions



The following season (1973/74) Salford became Champions by topping the newly formed 1st division



The Premiership was intrroduced the following season (1974/75) to replicate the missing end of season Play-Offs only this time not to decide the Champions. St Helens were that season's Champions although they then went on to lose to Leeds in the inaugural Premiership Final held at Central Park. The Premiership remained until the advent of the SL Grand Final in 1998. Wigan won the last four Prem Finals and also took out that first SL Grand Final.



As for Castleford the last Trophy they won prior to this season's League Leaders Shield was the Regal/JP in 1993/94. In addition I don't think they'd ever finished top in the top division (someone can correct me if that is not the case) so a little giddyness is understandable.



If anyone other than Castleford end up as Champions it'll be something of a travesty IMO but it won't be the first or the last time that will happen it's part of the joy/frustration of sport.