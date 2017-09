BrisbaneRhino wrote: Way too much has been made of Powell's comments. Why shouldn't he and Cas fans go OTT on coming top of the table? They haven't won anything in a long time and Powell and Cas deserve huge credit for coming top and playing really good RL into the bargain. If Leeds can't win the comp, I'd far rather see Cas win in style than get ground out of the game by Wigan or Hull in the final.

I agree. Cas deserve to win the championship, if we don't nab it I hope they do.I also have no issue with the sentiment of Powell's comments (tho I don't entirely agree) but when he says "if you finish top and win the championship" meaning the LLS he's factually incorrect plain n simple. The GF (or championship final in a old speak) is the championship and has been for more of RL history than its not been