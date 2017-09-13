WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Luke Gale

Post a reply
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:42 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1067
Sal Paradise wrote:
There may be but he good enough to avoid that kind of impact. More likely a player will get sent off for a very late tackle. You desperation is duly noted :D


He's good enough to avoid it when fit, but he won't be. just read the article on the Leeds site from Josh Jordan Roberts, he had the same thing earlier this year and he was out for 5 weeks as he says you have build your core back up. I had keyhole surgery around the same area but for a hernia and my recovery went really well but just being honest I don't think you can play RL 2 weeks later. If he plays it'll be a heart over head selection and probably will end a similar way to Senior in 2005.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:47 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3259
Location: location, location
Just a thought but maybe Powell is playing mind games. Giving him 2 weeks off and out he comes for the final 2 games.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:02 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15606
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
He's good enough to avoid it when fit, but he won't be. just read the article on the Leeds site from Josh Jordan Roberts, he had the same thing earlier this year and he was out for 5 weeks as he says you have build your core back up. I had keyhole surgery around the same area but for a hernia and my recovery went really well but just being honest I don't think you can play RL 2 weeks later. If he plays it'll be a heart over head selection and probably will end a similar way to Senior in 2005.


He's tweeted all gone well - doesn't sound like someone not expecting to play until the WC.

Senior was just selfish and it was a different kind of injury - ankle IIRC - time will tell hopefully he gets to play he and his team deserve it
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:15 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1127
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Sal Paradise wrote:
He's tweeted all gone well - doesn't sound like someone not expecting to play until the WC.

Senior was just selfish and it was a different kind of injury - ankle IIRC - time will tell hopefully he gets to play he and his team deserve it

Should imagine the tweet all gone well would refer to the operation being successful . Any operation carries some risk so he is quite understandably glad it's over. Reference senior, surely the coaching ,management team would have some input into playing senior. So the decision would have been a collective one which failed spectacularly. Anyway all will be revealed one way or another in the coming weeks.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:24 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1067
Sal Paradise wrote:
He's tweeted all gone well - doesn't sound like someone not expecting to play until the WC.


I'm sure the operation did go well, it's hardly a complex massive surgery and JJR said his went really well also, doesn't mean he won't be struggling to make it back it time for Cas. Chris Green for Hull had the same operation after Wembley and has missed the last 2 games, misses this week and is only a maybe to get back next week.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:27 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1067
chapylad wrote:
Just a thought but maybe Powell is playing mind games. Giving him 2 weeks off and out he comes for the final 2 games.


It's possible, but why create the sideshow and speculation? Would it really be worth it when they been performing so well, to try mindgames?
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:09 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22240
Anyone else remember Malcolm Alker having an emergency appendix operation (2006?) and initially being told he'd be out six weeks. He was back playing in about 15 days after being held back - he returned to training the week after the op.

Whether that is relateable to Gale remains to be seen but it's a similar circumstance and as Sal says these are not your average specimens. They are a breed apart to do what they do on a weekly basis.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:50 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1067
tvoc wrote:
Anyone else remember Malcolm Alker having an emergency appendix operation (2006?) and initially being told he'd be out six weeks. He was back playing in about 15 days after being held back - he returned to training the week after the op.

Whether that is relateable to Gale remains to be seen but it's a similar circumstance and as Sal says these are not your average specimens. They are a breed apart to do what they do on a weekly basis.


Malcolm Alker who has admitted taking drugs throughout his career including Human Growth Hormone may not be the best example to highlight how these aren't your average specimens.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:02 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22240
I haven't read his book where these admissions arose. I trust his emergency appendix op and recovery is covered in detail.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:34 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1478
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Sal Paradise wrote:
There may be but he good enough to avoid that kind of impact. More likely a player will get sent off for a very late tackle. You desperation is duly noted :D


Not sure any halfback ever is good enough to play at their best whilst also avoiding taking any heavy tackles.

Personally I'm gutted for Gale and Cas. I'd obviously love us to snatch the GF from under their noses but there's no question who the best team has been in SL this year.

Oh but no matter how harsh it would be or what Daryl says* or how good they've been...if they don't win the GF they ain't champions. Everyone knows the deal at the start of the season. In fact if we somehow won it it would be bloody hilarious

*I'm referring to him saying “Winning the championship and finishing top is the truest test of being consistent over a whole season in my opinion." Which is daft as you don't "win the championship" for finishing top.
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Emagdnim13, FoxyRhino, Juan Cornetto, lionarmour87, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,9741,36076,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM