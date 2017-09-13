Sal Paradise wrote: There may be but he good enough to avoid that kind of impact. More likely a player will get sent off for a very late tackle. You desperation is duly noted

Not sure any halfback ever is good enough to play at their best whilst also avoiding taking any heavy tackles.Personally I'm gutted for Gale and Cas. I'd obviously love us to snatch the GF from under their noses but there's no question who the best team has been in SL this year.Oh but no matter how harsh it would be or what Daryl says* or how good they've been...if they don't win the GF they ain't champions. Everyone knows the deal at the start of the season. In fact if we somehow won it it would be bloody hilarious*I'm referring to him saying “Winning the championship and finishing top is the truest test of being consistent over a whole season in my opinion." Which is daft as you don't "win the championship" for finishing top.