Sal Paradise wrote: 4 weeks for normal people - these are highly trained/fit athletes with access the best medical/rehabilitation facilities around



He will be back for the semi final

Big risk. He won't have done much training. Even with key hole surgery it's still an invasive operation. Add in the factor of the general anasthetic. Possibly a course of painkillers and antibiotics not the ideal situation for a big game. Not certain of the time factor but I know the medics don't like you to fly after an operation. For what reason I am not certain. Either way it's a gamble. I think we all remember the Keith senior gamble that failed spectacularly.