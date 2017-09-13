Normal recovery time from this operation is minimum 4 weeks before any exercise. I presume they will have used key hole type surgery. Obviously this increases the recovery rate but still puts his chances of a grand final appearance in doubt.

On the other hand they might want to take a chance with him. Also most people seem to think that cas are nailed on for a grand final appearance. Might not be the case , either Wigan, hull, or saints won't be a pushover at the lane.

Feel a bit sorry for cas , I think they have brightened up super league this year in a sea of mediocrity.