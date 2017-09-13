WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Luke Gale

Post a reply
Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:06 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 509
Location: East Leeds
Appendix operation means Cas will lose star player at the business end of the season. Will the wheels fall off the wagon?
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:49 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8700
Location: LDZ
Unfortunately he'll be back in time for the semi
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:53 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8251
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Why unfortunately? I prefer to see what all sides can do at their best. The only exception is Australia v GB, where I'd happily take 4 or 5 (not too serious) injuries if that meant we beat them when it counts.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:59 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3087
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Why unfortunately? I prefer to see what all sides can do at their best. The only exception is Australia v GB, where I'd happily take 4 or 5 (not too serious) injuries if that meant we beat them when it counts.


Why, so if/when we beat them they can say it was against their reserve team? Always better to beat an opposition with their best players on the field.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:00 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8700
Location: LDZ
The weaker Cas are the more chance Leeds have of winning.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:03 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20368
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
sad when we need star players injured to have a sniff of winning. true but still sad
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:05 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8700
Location: LDZ
tad rhino wrote:
sad when we need star players injured to have a sniff of winning. true but still sad

Its where Leeds are these days unfortunately.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:07 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27205
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Could be back anywhere between 2-6 weeks depending on recovery.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:17 am
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1124
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Normal recovery time from this operation is minimum 4 weeks before any exercise. I presume they will have used key hole type surgery. Obviously this increases the recovery rate but still puts his chances of a grand final appearance in doubt.
On the other hand they might want to take a chance with him. Also most people seem to think that cas are nailed on for a grand final appearance. Might not be the case , either Wigan, hull, or saints won't be a pushover at the lane.
Feel a bit sorry for cas , I think they have brightened up super league this year in a sea of mediocrity.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Boston Spa, Carisma HFC, green machine, Jrrhino, jus@casvegas, malcadele, Norman Stanley Fletcher, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Wardy67 and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,5381,49076,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM