Good from our perspective as he is a quality player who can play a number of positions.



Im surprised he has signed for that long though, wonder if he has been given reassurances that he will have a set position for the next couple of years



We have all seen him have good games at 6, centre, fullback, and even back row, but at 22 he and Mac need to decide on a more permanent position and improve the finer points of his game in whatever position he lands on