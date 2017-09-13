WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal

Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:23 am
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1238
Good from our perspective as he is a quality player who can play a number of positions.

Im surprised he has signed for that long though, wonder if he has been given reassurances that he will have a set position for the next couple of years

We have all seen him have good games at 6, centre, fullback, and even back row, but at 22 he and Mac need to decide on a more permanent position and improve the finer points of his game in whatever position he lands on
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:25 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15602
Location: On the road
Good for him - he seems to have worked hard to establish himself and deserves the opportunity
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:28 am
xparksider
Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 148
To be honest, I've never rated Sutcliffe until he played a few games at centre and I think that's his best position, I agree that his versatility is a bonus and may be the next Carl Ablett.
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:32 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1061
tad rhino wrote:
he also said, what I believe gotcha mentioned,that he actually had another year left on his deal and he wasn't ooc


That's been known for ages, Sutcliffe confirmed he wasn't ooc until next year months ago but either people didn't see that or just ignored it.

As for him seeing his future at centre and signing for that long I'm guessing he's under the impression Moon will be staying at HB.
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:37 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1061
From Sutcliffe

“Brian McDermott and I have been talking over the last few months and the more I spoke to him, the more I wanted to commit myself to this club."

Nice to see McDermott take time off from bullying, falling out with or ignoring players to help us sign up ANOTHER of our young players to a long term deal.
