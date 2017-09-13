WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal

NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:23 am
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1238
Good from our perspective as he is a quality player who can play a number of positions.

Im surprised he has signed for that long though, wonder if he has been given reassurances that he will have a set position for the next couple of years

We have all seen him have good games at 6, centre, fullback, and even back row, but at 22 he and Mac need to decide on a more permanent position and improve the finer points of his game in whatever position he lands on
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:25 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15602
Location: On the road
Good for him - he seems to have worked hard to establish himself and deserves the opportunity
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
