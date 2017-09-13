WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal

NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:38 am
Signs new deal until the end of 2021

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05fw5jg
Re: Liam sutcliffe contract extension
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:49 am
signed a fortnight back. said he sees himself as a centre in future. wherever it is he needs a position of his own
Re: Liam sutcliffe contract extension
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:53 am
I think we all agree on that.
Re: NEW CONTRACT | Liam Sutcliffe - Four Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:00 am
I thought he was going to join Sinfield at Warrington?

