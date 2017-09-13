|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4425
Location: Bradford
|
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm trying to imagine this same post if Danny McGuire got the same injury??
If Leeds had played a cracking brand of rugby all season, with McGuire being instrumental throughout, only for him to be struck down by such circumstances, then yes. I could quite easily see such a post being made. By me if not someone else.
It was some breaking RL news so I made a thread about it for people to discuss. Stop being so cynical.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10489
|
chris green has just had his appendix out after wembley, he is due back for fc next week, so that will be 4 weeks nearly
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:47 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3600
|
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:38 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3217
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.
Wow, their dominance over Leeds is really getting to you.
Just hope like me, it's not a Cas v Leeds final, surely the showpiece event needs to be a contest.
|
"What year is this?"
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1862
|
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm trying to imagine this same post if Danny McGuire got the same injury??
Phil Clarke would say its down to the rugby gods
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4773
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.
How's that song go ?....... Oh aye "Eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row."
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1067
|
number 6 wrote:
chris green has just had his appendix out after wembley, he is due back for fc next week, so that will be 4 weeks nearly
Young player at Leeds Josh Jordan Roberts has discussed going through the same thing earlier in the year and he was out for 5 weeks.
Going by these timelines he surely can't be ready for the SF which is 15 days away. The GF will be a push at 24 days away, do you take that risk if you're Daryl Powell only to see him breakdown during the match and unlikely to play near his best. He'll clearly be targeted by the opposition.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:40 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10489
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Young player at Leeds Josh Jordan Roberts has discussed going through the same thing earlier in the year and he was out for 5 weeks.
Going by these timelines he surely can't be ready for the SF which is 15 days away. The GF will be a push at 24 days away, do you take that risk if you're Daryl Powell only to see him breakdown during the match and unlikely to play near his best. He'll clearly be targeted by the opposition.
depends how desperate they want to win the GF if they get there, will surely be targetted by players if he does play, similar to richard horne at wembley in 2008
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5623
|
Why have you got a song about our Challenge Cup wins between 1988 and 1995?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], craig hkr, DGM, feebleweasel, fun time frankie, Ganson's Optician, LyndsayGill, moxi1, nkpom, shauney, The Devil's Advocate, Wigg'n and 127 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace