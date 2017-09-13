number 6 wrote: chris green has just had his appendix out after wembley, he is due back for fc next week, so that will be 4 weeks nearly

Young player at Leeds Josh Jordan Roberts has discussed going through the same thing earlier in the year and he was out for 5 weeks.Going by these timelines he surely can't be ready for the SF which is 15 days away. The GF will be a push at 24 days away, do you take that risk if you're Daryl Powell only to see him breakdown during the match and unlikely to play near his best. He'll clearly be targeted by the opposition.