Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:06 am
Nothus User avatar
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm trying to imagine this same post if Danny McGuire got the same injury??


If Leeds had played a cracking brand of rugby all season, with McGuire being instrumental throughout, only for him to be struck down by such circumstances, then yes. I could quite easily see such a post being made. By me if not someone else.

It was some breaking RL news so I made a thread about it for people to discuss. Stop being so cynical.
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:05 am
number 6 User avatar
chris green has just had his appendix out after wembley, he is due back for fc next week, so that will be 4 weeks nearly
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:47 am
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:38 am
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.


Wow, their dominance over Leeds is really getting to you.

Just hope like me, it's not a Cas v Leeds final, surely the showpiece event needs to be a contest.
"What year is this?"
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:26 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm trying to imagine this same post if Danny McGuire got the same injury??



Phil Clarke would say its down to the rugby gods
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:37 pm
Tigerade User avatar
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's a blow for cacky classy cocky cass but I'm sure he'll play in the semi, by hook or crook.


How's that song go ?....... Oh aye "Eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row." :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:55 pm
number 6 wrote:
chris green has just had his appendix out after wembley, he is due back for fc next week, so that will be 4 weeks nearly


Young player at Leeds Josh Jordan Roberts has discussed going through the same thing earlier in the year and he was out for 5 weeks.

Going by these timelines he surely can't be ready for the SF which is 15 days away. The GF will be a push at 24 days away, do you take that risk if you're Daryl Powell only to see him breakdown during the match and unlikely to play near his best. He'll clearly be targeted by the opposition.
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:40 pm
number 6 User avatar
PrinterThe wrote:
Young player at Leeds Josh Jordan Roberts has discussed going through the same thing earlier in the year and he was out for 5 weeks.

Going by these timelines he surely can't be ready for the SF which is 15 days away. The GF will be a push at 24 days away, do you take that risk if you're Daryl Powell only to see him breakdown during the match and unlikely to play near his best. He'll clearly be targeted by the opposition.



depends how desperate they want to win the GF if they get there, will surely be targetted by players if he does play, similar to richard horne at wembley in 2008
Re: Luke Gale Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:04 pm
Tigerade wrote:
How's that song go ?....... Oh aye "Eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row, eight in a row." :lol: :lol: :lol:


Why have you got a song about our Challenge Cup wins between 1988 and 1995?
