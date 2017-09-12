Cas have confirmed this evening that Luke Gale underwent surgery on his appendix earlier today. No word yet on how long this will rule him out but I'd say there's a pretty good chance that's his season over.
Cruel luck for Castleford, I know they're not a one man team but Gale is a key player for them and to have something like this happen at the most important part of the season is really unfortunate.
