Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:24 pm
Nothus
Cas have confirmed this evening that Luke Gale underwent surgery on his appendix earlier today. No word yet on how long this will rule him out but I'd say there's a pretty good chance that's his season over.

Cruel luck for Castleford, I know they're not a one man team but Gale is a key player for them and to have something like this happen at the most important part of the season is really unfortunate.

