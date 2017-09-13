supercat wrote: Has it said what procedure he had?

I had mine done and wash rushed in so was cut rather than keyhole which makes it six weeks not three weeks. If went to normal hospital rather than private they would think about patients health rather than can he play in 2 or 3 weeks.

Very unlikely he's had 4 hours in pinder's A&E department.For all the talking in the world, he's back when he's back.Personally if we stick mcshane at 7 for now I'm reasonably confident he can do a good enough job.Gale has been sensational but I don't think you'll find many coaches who say cas are a one man team. It's a massive hindrance, no doubt, but if we don't fulfil our potential and win the GF, I for one certainly won't be using it as an excuse.Compared with other clubs, and other seasons, we've had an outstanding year in terms of injuries. Very rarely more than 1 or 2 starters out at once.As it stands gale is the only absentee in our squad, which still makes us remarkably healthy for this time of year