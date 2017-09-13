WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:18 am
In Gale's absence will the RFL need to supply their own referees assistant????
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:24 am
Mr Bliss wrote:
In Gale's absence will the RFL need to supply their own referees assistant????
lol best post of week , not sure what difference it makes - if Wigan and hull beat cas and we beat them we still finish on 34 to their 33 , of either of them beat us then game over !
Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:08 am
Has it said what procedure he had?
I had mine done and wash rushed in so was cut rather than keyhole which makes it six weeks not three weeks. If went to normal hospital rather than private they would think about patients health rather than can he play in 2 or 3 weeks.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:57 am
Hope he fit for the World Cup
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:57 am
supercat wrote:
Has it said what procedure he had?
I had mine done and wash rushed in so was cut rather than keyhole which makes it six weeks not three weeks. If went to normal hospital rather than private they would think about patients health rather than can he play in 2 or 3 weeks.


Very unlikely he's had 4 hours in pinder's A&E department.

For all the talking in the world, he's back when he's back.

Personally if we stick mcshane at 7 for now I'm reasonably confident he can do a good enough job.

Gale has been sensational but I don't think you'll find many coaches who say cas are a one man team. It's a massive hindrance, no doubt, but if we don't fulfil our potential and win the GF, I for one certainly won't be using it as an excuse.

Compared with other clubs, and other seasons, we've had an outstanding year in terms of injuries. Very rarely more than 1 or 2 starters out at once.

As it stands gale is the only absentee in our squad, which still makes us remarkably healthy for this time of year
Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:24 am
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Very unlikely he's had 4 hours in pinder's A&E department.

For all the talking in the world, he's back when he's back.

Personally if we stick mcshane at 7 for now I'm reasonably confident he can do a good enough job.

Gale has been sensational but I don't think you'll find many coaches who say cas are a one man team. It's a massive hindrance, no doubt, but if we don't fulfil our potential and win the GF, I for one certainly won't be using it as an excuse.

Compared with other clubs, and other seasons, we've had an outstanding year in terms of injuries. Very rarely more than 1 or 2 starters out at once.

As it stands gale is the only absentee in our squad, which still makes us remarkably healthy for this time of year

It's because you're winning at a canter Dave, they hardly get tackled. :)
