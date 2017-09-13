Has it said what procedure he had?
I had mine done and wash rushed in so was cut rather than keyhole which makes it six weeks not three weeks. If went to normal hospital rather than private they would think about patients health rather than can he play in 2 or 3 weeks.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, Manuel, MKcat, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Schunter, supercat, Trinity 61, TrinityIHC, Two Points, Wildthing and 191 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity