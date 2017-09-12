WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:29 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6599
Egg Banjo wrote:
After a laparoscopic removal of the appendix, the vast majority of people will be able to undertake their normal level of activity and exercise at around 2-3 weeks post surgery. This is far from season ending and the Cas report even says it COULD rule him out for the season, not that it HAS ruled him out


Even so, what's the issue here? :?
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:46 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1058
Egg Banjo wrote:
It's back to the persons own level of fitness pre-op. Gale is averaging making 11 tries per game and is probably tackled even fewer times so the additional impact on his body is fairly minimal for an RL player


Fitness is a different thing compared to impacts on his body from tackles. When they say persons own level of fitness they won't mean potentially getting smashed by a 17st man. If he plays in the GF if Cas get there then they'd be taking a massive risk. One big tackle and he could have to come off. Opposition will just run at him and he'll want to avoid being tackled which will effect his game. Kicking could also be an issue.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:10 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 464
PrinterThe wrote:
Fitness is a different thing compared to impacts on his body from tackles. When they say persons own level of fitness they won't mean potentially getting smashed by a 17st man. If he plays in the GF if Cas get there then they'd be taking a massive risk. One big tackle and he could have to come off. Opposition will just run at him and he'll want to avoid being tackled which will effect his game. Kicking could also be an issue.


It genuinely isn't a massive operation. Internally, he should only have a wound about 1" long, and externally he will have a couple of small wounds which are around 1/2", all of which will be glued and should be pretty much completely healed by the week of the semi final, the pain levels post op are similar to that of a stomach cramp and subside within a week or two.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:33 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1425
Egg Banjo wrote:
It's back to the persons own level of fitness pre-op. Gale is averaging making 11 tries per game and is probably tackled even fewer times so the additional impact on his body is fairly minimal for an RL player


he's good but not that good. :(
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:37 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1058
Egg Banjo wrote:
It genuinely isn't a massive operation. Internally, he should only have a wound about 1" long, and externally he will have a couple of small wounds which are around 1/2", all of which will be glued and should be pretty much completely healed by the week of the semi final, the pain levels post op are similar to that of a stomach cramp and subside within a week or two.


I know it's not a massive operation but there's still a recovery time involved. Yes they say you can return to normal activity in 3 weeks but they also say you should avoid strenuous activity, I'd say playing a game of RL would fall under strenuous and not the "normal" activity they have in mind.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:41 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1425
Egg Banjo wrote:
How convenient for Cas that he managed to play in the important game against Leeds (shake their confidence for the GF by losing 4 games so far) but is then struck with an illness which will see him out of action for 2 weeks when they didn't really need him to play...


Not sure where you are coming from on this? Are you saying that he played against the Whino's whilst suffering from appendisisis or you saying that Cas are lying about the operation.
FWIW we do have other options and have won without him before.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:53 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 464
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
he's good but not that good. :(


304 tackles and he's played in 26 games, averages out at 11.7 tackles per game
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:06 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1425
Yes but you have put that he was averaging 11 tries per game. Anyway he has tweeted that surgery went well and he hopes to be back with the lads in a few days.
