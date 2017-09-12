Egg Banjo wrote: It's back to the persons own level of fitness pre-op. Gale is averaging making 11 tries per game and is probably tackled even fewer times so the additional impact on his body is fairly minimal for an RL player

Fitness is a different thing compared to impacts on his body from tackles. When they say persons own level of fitness they won't mean potentially getting smashed by a 17st man. If he plays in the GF if Cas get there then they'd be taking a massive risk. One big tackle and he could have to come off. Opposition will just run at him and he'll want to avoid being tackled which will effect his game. Kicking could also be an issue.