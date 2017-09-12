WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Gale

Luke Gale
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:53 pm
Gale has had his appendix out and out for the rest of the season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:02 pm
We have a great excuse now if we don't make the GF
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:25 pm
How convenient for Cas that he managed to play in the important game against Leeds (shake their confidence for the GF by losing 4 games so far) but is then struck with an illness which will see him out of action for 2 weeks when they didn't really need him to play...
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

