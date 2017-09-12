watch the video below and go to 3:56,for Paul Sykes to get a yellow card for that is appalling, that coupled with Liam Watts' sending off I really think our great game is going down the same soft road as football. I used to see players week in week out getting picked off their feet and dumped hard into to turf, yet as soon as someone lifts a players leg up the ref is blowing penalties. I understand it is the hardest contact sport in existence and serious injuries can occur, but we are making the game less physical and players will be too afraid to tackle soon, for fear of a 5 game ban. I also think banning the shoulder charge was wrong, as long as it wasn't to the head. Watch the clip below and tell me if that is foul play? its not even a penalty let alone a sin bin.