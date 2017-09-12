WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?

IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:41 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 160
Location: East Hull
watch the video below and go to 3:56,for Paul Sykes to get a yellow card for that is appalling, that coupled with Liam Watts' sending off I really think our great game is going down the same soft road as football. I used to see players week in week out getting picked off their feet and dumped hard into to turf, yet as soon as someone lifts a players leg up the ref is blowing penalties. I understand it is the hardest contact sport in existence and serious injuries can occur, but we are making the game less physical and players will be too afraid to tackle soon, for fear of a 5 game ban. I also think banning the shoulder charge was wrong, as long as it wasn't to the head. Watch the clip below and tell me if that is foul play? its not even a penalty let alone a sin bin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=votY2CUQKBY
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:45 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 608
Stick within the rules and you can tackle as hard as you want. That's not being soft.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:23 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22134
Location: London
I liked it when players were really dirty and they'd be loads of fights. I preferred it to the actual rugby.

Nothing better than when McDermott and or Skerret would elbow or punch someone in the head. And Dannatt on Handley? loving brilliant.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:02 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2157
Definitely too soft, Jim Mills and Bill Ashurst would get about 4 appearances a year with today's rules.
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:54 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1388
Its terrible that they care about player health & welfare isn't it !?!?
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:07 pm
Damo-Leeds User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2007 6:43 pm
Posts: 11743
Location: Leeds
Absolutely!

When I dislocated my knee whilst playing rugby league as a kid, I was told to walk it off. These days it would be a medical emergency.
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:44 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1388
Damo-Leeds wrote:
Absolutely!

When I dislocated my knee whilst playing rugby league as a kid, I was told to walk it off. These days it would be a medical emergency.


What !?

Not even a quick wipe first with the magic sponge ?

Wow, they played the game hard in your neck of the woods.
Re: IS RUGBY LEAGUE GOING TOO SOFT?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:49 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5426
Location: Hill Valley
Sheldon wrote:
And Dannatt on Handley? loving brilliant.


I agree with you regards the fights but the cheap shot Elbow smash from Dannatt on Hanley that broke his jaw in several places has no place in any era of the game for me.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

