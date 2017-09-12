WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toovey for Wire?

Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:59 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 96
Warrington Guardian are reporting that substanial amounts of money have been placed on Geoff Toovey and Michael Maguire at a local bookmakers to become next Warrington coach.They carnt split them and make them both 3/1 joint favourites.The bookies rarely get it wrong.
Re: Toovey for Wire?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:49 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 78
Johnbulls wrote:
Warrington Guardian are reporting that substanial amounts of money have been placed on Geoff Toovey and Michael Maguire at a local bookmakers to become next Warrington coach.They carnt split them and make them both 3/1 joint favourites.The bookies rarely get it wrong.

Your right they rarely get it wrong. Making sure people spend £££ on rumours
Re: Toovey for Wire?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:21 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Not there
If they really thought it was going to be one of those 2 the odds would be a lot shorter than 3s.
Re: Toovey for Wire?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:55 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27939
Location: MACS0647-JD
Indeed the bookies rarely get it wrong, you just need to know what "it" is. This would of course mean by offering these odds, the bookies would be guaranteeing themselves a loss, if either got the gig. Joint favs at a generous 3/1 suggests more of a healthy spread of other candidates and the bookies taking a decent percentage on others as well as these two.

The bookies odds mean if you read this as a signal from the bookies that it's gonna be one of these two, then clearly you should lump on, onto both, and make a 50% profit whichever of them gets it. Bookies guaranteeing themselves a loss? Not likely. As you rightly say, they aren't noted for getting it wrong!
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Toovey for Wire?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:48 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 814
I would go for Maguire. He has won both SL and NRL as far as I believe.
He knows the game here.
Toovey has hardly any experience of the game over here.
The Wigan chairman does tend to get it right so I won't be surprised if he pulls a name out of the bag we didn't expect.
I am not fully sold on Toovey. All I hear is his fierce will to win but what are his coaching skills like?

