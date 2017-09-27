Stewie Wire wrote: And therein is your problem - Far too easy to criticise from the comfort of your armchair - especially given the bog average Sky coverage. You dont get to see anything like the whole picture and the wirk players do off the ball.

Sims had a good work rate, was committed to the cause and always put a good shift in.

Not the best prop in the world but I would have him in a 4 prop rotation any day of the week.

Oh and he's a top bloke too. All the best to him in the next phase of his career.



I made no comment on work rate or commitment and have no interest in what he does off the field or if he's good to his mother. I asked if anyone has seen him remotely follow through on any of his bluster. That is all.I did watch live in 2015 and 2016, and every season since 1982, but stopped recently due to sheer boredom.