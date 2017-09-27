WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashton Sims

Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:34 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
TBH most of the second half when we were on attack was about trying to make currie look good.


So I wasn't the only one to spot that.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:36 am
Sims gets a lot of stick but we've got much bigger problems than him. At least he's a bit of a snide and has a bit of needle about him. Too many choir boys in this squad. Notice that Cooper seems to get a free pass, he's been a far bigger disappointment.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:54 am
Cooper and Hill haven't escaped my wrath...we have the same Cooper that left for Aus, and a soft penalty giving, bang average Hill.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:12 pm
I'm thinking we may see the better side of cooper next year, especially under a disciplinarian coach.

Clark was rubbish in his first season in 2015, despite being Man of Steel.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:33 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Sims gets a lot of stick but we've got much bigger problems than him. At least he's a bit of a snide and has a bit of needle about him.


Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.

I think we have only one player that the opposition would be thinking "don't love with him", and that's Westwood.

I'll start a list on previous players who have fitted the bill nicely.

Des Drummond
Paul Cullen
Alan Rathbone
Carl Webb
Les Boyd
Kevin Tamati
Bob Jackson
Tony Burke (?)
Adrian Morley
Carvel
Nikau
Mike Nicholas
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:40 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.

I think we have only one player that the opposition would be thinking "don't love with him", and that's Westwood.

I'll start a list on previous players who have fitted the bill nicely.

Des Drummond
Paul Cullen
Alan Rathbone
Carl Webb
Les Boyd
Kevin Tamati
Bob Jackson
Tony Burke (?)
Adrian Morley
Carvel
Nikau
Mike Nicholas


That'll do. That's my team right there.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:40 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.

I think we have only one player that the opposition would be thinking "don't love with him", and that's Westwood.

I'll start a list on previous players who have fitted the bill nicely.

Des Drummond
Paul Cullen
Alan Rathbone
Carl Webb
Les Boyd
Kevin Tamati
Bob Jackson
Tony Burke (?)
Adrian Morley
Carvel
Nikau
Mike Nicholas

I said snide. I didn't say he's always up for a fight. I mean he's got a niggly side to him like stamping on players hands and winding people up. Abit like Willie Isa at Wigan or McIlorum.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:49 pm
[quote="Wires71"]Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.

And therein is your problem - Far too easy to criticise from the comfort of your armchair - especially given the bog average Sky coverage. You dont get to see anything like the whole picture and the wirk players do off the ball.
Sims had a good work rate, was committed to the cause and always put a good shift in.
Not the best prop in the world but I would have him in a 4 prop rotation any day of the week.
Oh and he's a top bloke too. All the best to him in the next phase of his career.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:48 pm
I was the. First to criticise him on here and bashed for it, I've also said in over the course of 2017, he's been our best prop and I'd give him another year.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:10 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Cooper and Hill haven't escaped my wrath...we have the same Cooper that left for Aus, and a soft penalty giving, bang average Hill.
Your being kind saying Hill was bang average.Still scratching my head on how Cooper got all the plaudits over in Oz then comes back here looking like a championship player + again prob being kind to him + baffled as to how Hill can go from 1 of best forwards last season to a shadow of that this season.Lets hope its a 1 off.
