[quote="Wires71"]Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.
And therein is your problem - Far too easy to criticise from the comfort of your armchair - especially given the bog average Sky coverage. You dont get to see anything like the whole picture and the wirk players do off the ball.
Sims had a good work rate, was committed to the cause and always put a good shift in.
Not the best prop in the world but I would have him in a 4 prop rotation any day of the week.
Oh and he's a top bloke too. All the best to him in the next phase of his career.
