Lord Tony Smith wrote: Sims gets a lot of stick but we've got much bigger problems than him. At least he's a bit of a snide and has a bit of needle about him.

Did you ever see him throw a punch? Or remotely follow through on any biff? I've not but I only watch the games on TV.I think we have only one player that the opposition would be thinking "don't love with him", and that's Westwood.I'll start a list on previous players who have fitted the bill nicely.Des DrummondPaul CullenAlan RathboneCarl WebbLes BoydKevin TamatiBob JacksonTony Burke (?)Adrian MorleyCarvelNikauMike Nicholas