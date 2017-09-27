WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashton Sims

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ashton Sims

Post a reply
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:34 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3553
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
TBH most of the second half when we were on attack was about trying to make currie look good.


So I wasn't the only one to spot that.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:36 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7883
Location: Warrington
Sims gets a lot of stick but we've got much bigger problems than him. At least he's a bit of a snide and has a bit of needle about him. Too many choir boys in this squad. Notice that Cooper seems to get a free pass, he's been a far bigger disappointment.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:54 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8471
Cooper and Hill haven't escaped my wrath...we have the same Cooper that left for Aus, and a soft penalty giving, bang average Hill.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Bondo, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, easyWire, Gaz3376, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, Steve51, The Riddler, WWRLFC78 and 364 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,4352,18576,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM