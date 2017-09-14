|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 875
Location: Irish Republic
|
CW8 wrote:
We will miss Sims, been solid, dependable and committed. Wish him well for the future.
This.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9000
|
CW8 wrote:
We will miss Sims, been solid, dependable and committed. Wish him well for the future.
Do you not think we could get a player on a lot less wage with the same attributes and contribution though? He came with a lot of hype, got us all excited, and in the end was an average SL prop, with great hair, huffed and puffed and who liked to tread on fingers.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 890
|
Wires71 wrote:
Do you not think we could get a player on a lot less wage with the same attributes and contribution though? He came with a lot of hype, got us all excited, and in the end was an average SL prop, with great hair, huffed and puffed and who liked to tread on fingers.
How much does he earn?
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 772
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Well we certainly had a prop or 2 with a much bigger reputations (and presumably wages to match) who produced far less.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 970
|
Wires71 wrote:
Do you not think we could get a player on a lot less wage with the same attributes and contribution though? He came with a lot of hype, got us all excited, and in the end was an average SL prop, with great hair, huffed and puffed and who liked to tread on fingers.
How much was he on?
Regards
King James
|
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9000
|
I don't know the figure, I am surmising that to tempt him to the UK, with him a regular in the NRL and an International he would cost more than signing an up and coming prop from the Championship for example.
Clearly the club have considered value for money too hence why he is not with us next season, yet he declared his desire to remain.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:38 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 467
|
In the hkr game, did anyone else notice the number of times after play the ball Sims was simply a dummy runner ? Hardly ever took it in. Just ran through whilst the pass went behind him to the next man . Appeared they just didnt want to use him as a contact prop.
He must have been well cheesed off.
Wonder what his carry metres were ? Well last game so guess it doesn't matter now.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8470
|
Uppo58 wrote:
In the hkr game, did anyone else notice the number of times after play the ball Sims was simply a dummy runner ? Hardly ever took it in. Just ran through whilst the pass went behind him to the next man . Appeared they just didnt want to use him as a contact prop.
He must have been well cheesed off.
Wonder what his carry metres were ? Well last game so guess it doesn't matter now.
Another Rob Parker.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35449
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Uppo58 wrote:
In the hkr game, did anyone else notice the number of times after play the ball Sims was simply a dummy runner ? Hardly ever took it in. Just ran through whilst the pass went behind him to the next man . Appeared they just didnt want to use him as a contact prop.
He must have been well cheesed off.
Wonder what his carry metres were ? Well last game so guess it doesn't matter now.
TBH most of the second half when we were on attack was about trying to make currie look good.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8470
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
TBH most of the second half when we were on attack was about trying to make currie look good.
I can see notion. Might be too late for him.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, BrianBradyHandOff, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], Fuzzy-Duck, GB, Irish Wire, kirtonLindseyWolf, Penks81, rubber duckie, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire and 382 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,384
|2,167
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|