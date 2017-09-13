WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashton Sims

Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:03 am
Philth User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 800
Location: Purgatory
[quote="rubber duckie"]You must have been under a stone or shell. It's been about for months.[/quote]

Sometimes it's hard separating the wheat from the chaff, especially when there's that much chaff being spouted.....
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:19 am
NtW User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 498
Wires71 wrote:
Didn't happen with Sitaleki Akauola. We found out from antipodean press.


You're mixing local press reports, with official club announcements. We still announced him before Penrith.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:30 pm
WireWireWire User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1079
Thanks for the effort Ashton. Didn't possess too much talent but his motivation no doubt helped us scrape some wins when they looked in doubt. Will be remembered fondly. Shame to see him go, i expect to see other names out the door if he's one.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:39 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 751
Location: Sunny Southport
Actually Sims did an immense job along with Hill last season, effectively the only 2 front line props we had. Always put in a shift and compared to some of our "big name " prop signings been v good value.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:29 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 670
Captain Hook wrote:
Actually Sims did an immense job along with Hill last season, effectively the only 2 front line props we had. Always put in a shift and compared to some of our "big name " prop signings been v good value.



^^^^ this

Sims has done what has been asked of him and what he has done al his career, we knew what we was getting not a player that will be a wrecking ball but someone who offers a fast play the ball off loads and is deceptively strong ohh and 100% commitment and effort !!

I don't think there's a game he has played for us where he has not given his all wether that's good enough or not is just an opinion but we've had good value from him and he is just a great rugby guy who I'm sure will be misssd by the players too !!

I also think hill has looked at his best when both he and sims are on the field together they complement each other well.

Anyways I'm sure he will be in a promotion winning Toronto team and back in SL if he continues.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:42 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 831
We will miss Sims, been solid, dependable and committed. Wish him well for the future.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:32 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3644
Location: M62 Corridor
NtW wrote:
You're mixing local press reports, with official club announcements. We still announced him before Penrith.

You quite often find now that Super League clubs announce signings around 9pm, to fit in with the Australian media.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:04 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8951
NtW wrote:
You're mixing local press reports, with official club announcements. We still announced him before Penrith.


OK. Just to be clear then..

18/9/2017
https://wwos.nine.com.au/2017/08/19/09/ ... warrington


23/9/2017
https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/ ... s-akauola/

this is what I mean.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:24 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 259
Great bloke, not the wrecking ball we were hoping for but always gave his all. Good luck at Toronto, another great life experience for you and your family.
