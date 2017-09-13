Captain Hook wrote: Actually Sims did an immense job along with Hill last season, effectively the only 2 front line props we had. Always put in a shift and compared to some of our "big name " prop signings been v good value.

^^^^ thisSims has done what has been asked of him and what he has done al his career, we knew what we was getting not a player that will be a wrecking ball but someone who offers a fast play the ball off loads and is deceptively strong ohh and 100% commitment and effort !!I don't think there's a game he has played for us where he has not given his all wether that's good enough or not is just an opinion but we've had good value from him and he is just a great rugby guy who I'm sure will be misssd by the players too !!I also think hill has looked at his best when both he and sims are on the field together they complement each other well.Anyways I'm sure he will be in a promotion winning Toronto team and back in SL if he continues.