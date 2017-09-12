WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashton Sims

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ashton Sims

Post a reply
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:47 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 377
Captain Hook wrote:
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?

Not many, honestly, but it's a good chunk of players we need to sign when we're hardly looking like title contenders which will mean the asking price will go up.

Still to hear news on Matty Blythe, Benjamin Jullien, George King and Kevin Penny. Realistically that's another two gone which will mean this preseason we lose 1/2 coaches and 7/9 players. One heck of an important off season with a green CEO.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:07 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 861
The likelihood is that we have players signed, but are waiting till that teams season is over till we announce.

I'd expect quite a few announcements on contract extensions etc over the next two weeks - we always seem to group the announcements together.

There will certainly be wholesale changes though, no doubt about that - presumably TS had been working with Moran on 2018 signings before he left, I can't believe we are waiting for a new coach to come in before we start looking - it will be too late by then.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:34 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8430
Philth wrote:
Nice to see the club messaging the members first

You must have been under a stone or shell. It's been about for months.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:45 pm
Or thane Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 264
I thought benjamin Jullien signed a 3 year deal with us?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, CW8, Leythersteve, Man Mountain, Or thane, rubber duckie, Vikingsufferer, wire_mad and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,47798476,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM