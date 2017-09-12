Captain Hook wrote:
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?
Not many, honestly, but it's a good chunk of players we need to sign when we're hardly looking like title contenders which will mean the asking price will go up.
Still to hear news on Matty Blythe, Benjamin Jullien, George King and Kevin Penny. Realistically that's another two gone which will mean this preseason we lose 1/2 coaches and 7/9 players. One heck of an important off season with a green CEO.