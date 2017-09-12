|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)
Sinking ship comes to mind..
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:17 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?
Good point. Saviello the only one for me, plenty of raw potential that a motivated coach could work with
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:33 pm
Rather a clean slate than a bunch of under contract, poor standard players any day.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:55 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Rather a clean slate than a bunch of under contract, poor standard players any day.
Obviously given the season we've just had/are having, retaining all those players was the answer!!
Sinking ship, quite an odd statement? I would have hoped that the new regime might have some idea to improve matters for next year and out of those listed only Hiku and 'Sonny Bill' Savelio will be a miss as far as I'm concerned.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:22 pm
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?
Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:38 pm
I'm now in the "Emperors New Clothes" wrapped round the "Curates egg", camp as far as Savelio is concerned.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:46 pm
El-Lobo wrote:
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?
If that squad was at an English based SL club, no one would be questioning whether they fit under the cap, many of them are championship standard players. Taylor will probably be a marquee player if reports of his salary in Aus are to be believed.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:58 pm
El-Lobo wrote:
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?
same salary cap as superleague, they currently have 8/10s of of a squad made up of ex Leigh championship cloggers.
