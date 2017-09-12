WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashton Sims

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ashton Sims

Post a reply
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:15 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Sunny Southport
Smith's Brolly wrote:
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)

Sinking ship comes to mind..

Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:17 pm
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 295
Captain Hook wrote:
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?

Good point. Saviello the only one for me, plenty of raw potential that a motivated coach could work with
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:33 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4439
Location: Warrington
Rather a clean slate than a bunch of under contract, poor standard players any day.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:55 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3133
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wirefan wrote:
Rather a clean slate than a bunch of under contract, poor standard players any day.


Obviously given the season we've just had/are having, retaining all those players was the answer!!

Sinking ship, quite an odd statement? I would have hoped that the new regime might have some idea to improve matters for next year and out of those listed only Hiku and 'Sonny Bill' Savelio will be a miss as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:22 pm
El-Lobo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2011 11:12 am
Posts: 34
Location: Peru
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:38 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Sunny Southport
I'm now in the "Emperors New Clothes" wrapped round the "Curates egg", camp as far as Savelio is concerned.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:46 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 860
El-Lobo wrote:
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?


If that squad was at an English based SL club, no one would be questioning whether they fit under the cap, many of them are championship standard players. Taylor will probably be a marquee player if reports of his salary in Aus are to be believed.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:58 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35424
Location: "The cuss i will?"
El-Lobo wrote:
Do salary cap rules not apply to Canadian teams?

same salary cap as superleague, they currently have 8/10s of of a squad made up of ex Leigh championship cloggers.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, easyWire, El-Lobo, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Irish Wire, marshman777, Melph, Moving Forward, Penks81, Smiffy27, TrevorGrice, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 311 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,4082,05376,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM