Wirefan wrote: Rather a clean slate than a bunch of under contract, poor standard players any day.

Obviously given the season we've just had/are having, retaining all those players was the answer!!Sinking ship, quite an odd statement? I would have hoped that the new regime might have some idea to improve matters for next year and out of those listed only Hiku and 'Sonny Bill' Savelio will be a miss as far as I'm concerned.