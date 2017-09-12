Smith's Brolly wrote:
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)
Sinking ship comes to mind..
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)
Sinking ship comes to mind..
Realistically only Hiku will have been a blow. How many of the leavers are you upset about?