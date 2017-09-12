IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)
Sinking ship comes to mind..
