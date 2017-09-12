|
Just had a look on Toronto Wolfpack website and they have stated that Ashton and Dave Taylor have both signed from start of 2018 season.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:34 pm
Hope he goes well for them. Served us well, time to move on and rebuild.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:48 pm
Nice to see the club messaging the members first
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:05 pm
Philth wrote:
Nice to see the club messaging the members first
Standard practice is the incoming team announce new signings.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:08 pm
He might bust a tackle in the lower leagues.
MIGHT
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:10 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Standard practice is the incoming team announce new signings.
Quite right too.
I think both Sims & Taylor are fantastic additions for the Wolfpack. Taylor should rip up the Championship and Sims will fit very nicely in to the club ethos they are looking to build, he's very good with the fans and the Wolfpack will market the hell out of the Thor connection.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:26 pm
Fair enough, let's see if i get one now it's announced.
Hopefully Karl is looking at a few players as well as a coach whilst out there
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:49 pm
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)
Sinking ship comes to mind..
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:55 pm
I am going to guess that all the moves were sorted out prior to Smith announcing he was leaving, apart from Hiku maybe.
I have no issues with Big Ash, bags of enthusiasm but with very little end product. He did give 100% and for that I thank him. Good luck in your next endeavour Ash.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:58 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
You could view it as us having lots of cap for the new coach to play with.
