Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:33 pm
Sandwich Wire Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 09, 2012 10:47 am
Posts: 61
Location: Kent
Just had a look on Toronto Wolfpack website and they have stated that Ashton and Dave Taylor have both signed from start of 2018 season.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:34 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 330
Location: Dubai
Hope he goes well for them. Served us well, time to move on and rebuild.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:48 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 799
Location: Purgatory
Nice to see the club messaging the members first
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:05 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35423
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Philth wrote:
Nice to see the club messaging the members first


Standard practice is the incoming team announce new signings.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:08 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5580
Location: South Stand.....bored
He might bust a tackle in the lower leagues.

MIGHT
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:10 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 858
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Standard practice is the incoming team announce new signings.


Quite right too.

I think both Sims & Taylor are fantastic additions for the Wolfpack. Taylor should rip up the Championship and Sims will fit very nicely in to the club ethos they are looking to build, he's very good with the fans and the Wolfpack will market the hell out of the Thor connection.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:26 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 799
Location: Purgatory
[quote="Fantastic Mr Catpiss"]Standard practice is the incoming team announce new signings.[/quote]

Fair enough, let's see if i get one now it's announced.

Hopefully Karl is looking at a few players as well as a coach whilst out there
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:49 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 376
IN: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)
OUT: Rhys Evan (Leigh Centurions), Kurt Gidley (Retired), Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos), Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors), Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings), Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)

Sinking ship comes to mind..
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:55 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 256
I am going to guess that all the moves were sorted out prior to Smith announcing he was leaving, apart from Hiku maybe.

I have no issues with Big Ash, bags of enthusiasm but with very little end product. He did give 100% and for that I thank him. Good luck in your next endeavour Ash.
Re: Ashton Sims
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:58 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 829
You could view it as us having lots of cap for the new coach to play with.

