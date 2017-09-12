WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summer Bash 2018

Summer Bash 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:20 pm
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1030
Location: Balamoray
I for one would scrap this concept and as a minimum take it from Blackpool, as neither the concept or the current location offer anything for rugby league development.

But, lets assume it stays, where would you like to see it take place ?

With the possibility of Catalans being in the league next year that would make us (possibly), Toulouse, Toronto and Catalans. Given none of us have massive away support - to be honest none of the clubs in the league have that big support, so I would think the best option would be London, to tap into latent Canadian and French population, and I would offer up Allianz Park as a suitable venue, provided it could be made to have a 'party feel'. Other than that I would think maybe Kingston Park, Newcastle to build on the great work of Magic there.

Thoughts ?
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:28 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 241
NOT Newcastle we travel far enough already
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1198
To my mind we should scrap the whole thing. It simply distorts the league.
Although I have always enjoyed the event, I would not miss it.
It seems to pass the locals by. Hardly any attend, but then there is very little publicity. The only posters I saw for it was on the trams. Where we stayed this year, the owner was unaware of the Summer Bash and that it was happening at Bloomfield Rd.
The only disadvantage I see is the loss of TV coverage for Championship teams.
Anyway if it goes ahead next season I think it will be a financial disaster, unless Blackpool Council put a lot of money in.
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:35 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 274
Can't really see what the benefit of this event is, same with the SL event it skews the competition.
Stick to playing each team home and away so you play every team twice. Not sure why it's Blackpool, not sure what benefit it is for the town, not sure what it does for the game, apart from getting championship games on TV, don't really get the whole concept.
Not sure moving it to london would be a good idea if it is going to continue though, the crowds would be even smaller.
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:39 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 606
We don't see the financial benefits of it. Maybe that's the driver

Let the southern french see a true British holiday resort and the Canadians!
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:06 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1637
I agree Blackpool isn't the right location, and whilst I have always enjoyed the event I am not sure of its value. I think London is an interesting idea, and Allainz a decent choice. BUT, it will need a lot of publicity and work to get crowds, free tickets for kids etc. The alternative, is to go to the northern heartland and therefore might as well stick with Blackpool, at least its the seaside!!!
Re: Summer Bash 2018
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:29 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1198
If you are going to have Summer Bash 2018, why not take it to Cardiff arms park.

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, brian2, nkpom, Rob from Erith, the rugbyman and 43 guests

