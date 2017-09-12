WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summer Bash 2018

Summer Bash 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:20 pm
I for one would scrap this concept and as a minimum take it from Blackpool, as neither the concept or the current location offer anything for rugby league development.

But, lets assume it stays, where would you like to see it take place ?

With the possibility of Catalans being in the league next year that would make us (possibly), Toulouse, Toronto and Catalans. Given none of us have massive away support - to be honest none of the clubs in the league have that big support, so I would think the best option would be London, to tap into latent Canadian and French population, and I would offer up Allianz Park as a suitable venue, provided it could be made to have a 'party feel'. Other than that I would think maybe Kingston Park, Newcastle to build on the great work of Magic there.

Thoughts ?

