cas all the way

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm

Posts: 2671

Location: advertising my villa



Website Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm2671advertising my villa

Wigg'n wrote: Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.



Also hilarious your fans doing the Wigan walk with 10minutes left in last game of season at home. Not staying to applause the team after a tough year. Also hilarious your fans doing the Wigan walk with 10minutes left in last game of season at home. Not staying to applause the team after a tough year. cas all the way

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm

Posts: 2671

Location: advertising my villa



Website Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm2671advertising my villa chissitt wrote: Cas is in Wakefield, and Normanton is nearer to Cas than Wakey so what's yer point.

Erm.... No it isnt the Wakey ground is 3 mile from Wakey. Cas ground is 6mile. My point was he was brought up in a Wakey orientated family and seemed to be helping us in the first half. Erm.... No it isnt the Wakey ground is 3 mile from Wakey. Cas ground is 6mile. My point was he was brought up in a Wakey orientated family and seemed to be helping us in the first half. hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am

Posts: 177

MadDogg wrote: Horrible and cowardly performance - they should all be disgusted with themselves.



We don't deserve to be in the playoffs. Just a shame that Saints will probably get in ahead of a team who does deserve it - Wakefield.





This! This! Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am

Posts: 2934

Location: Just about to go do some work!

DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:



I mean this in the most respectable way to your club, but you've got at least 5 of your starting 17 who just aren't Wigan standard players.



That being said, you unlocked our defence half a dozen times today, for the last pass to go astray. Decision making was poor at times.



For me that's hard to blame the coach for.



What I would say is tha wane makes a massive deal over SOL being your leader, and his comments about how he'd be massively missed, whilst possibly true, can't REALLY have a positive impact on the players he sends out there.



For me you lacked a leader today and the coach IS to blame for that.



Our leader was missing today and there were players stepping up..... Tomkins for me isn't right for that, Bateman was the only one really standing up.



It's very unusual to see a Wigan side so rudderless Ahh come along, we banter about the Wigan walk but you'll be back I'm sureI mean this in the most respectable way to your club, but you've got at least 5 of your starting 17 who just aren't Wigan standard players.That being said, you unlocked our defence half a dozen times today, for the last pass to go astray. Decision making was poor at times.For me that's hard to blame the coach for.What I would say is tha wane makes a massive deal over SOL being your leader, and his comments about how he'd be massively missed, whilst possibly true, can't REALLY have a positive impact on the players he sends out there.For me you lacked a leader today and the coach IS to blame for that.Our leader was missing today and there were players stepping up..... Tomkins for me isn't right for that, Bateman was the only one really standing up.It's very unusual to see a Wigan side so rudderless

We've been rudderless all season without him. Check out the other thread of results without him this season. I wish that was the sum total of the story but it even extends to when he's on and off the pitch in the games he has played. The number of matches when we've scored all or almost all our points when he's on and conceded all or almost all points when he's off is truly eye opening!



I've never seen a one man Wigan team to this extent in 30 years of watching them. Andy Farrell carried the team at times but even that wasn't as pronounced as what's happening with SOL. The more I watch, the less I feel that there's even an answer in this squad as it stands.



God help us next season if this isn't addressed! We've been rudderless all season without him. Check out the other thread of results without him this season. I wish that was the sum total of the story but it even extends to when he's on and off the pitch in the games he has played. The number of matches when we've scored all or almost all our points when he's on and conceded all or almost all points when he's off is truly eye opening!I've never seen a one man Wigan team to this extent in 30 years of watching them. Andy Farrell carried the team at times but even that wasn't as pronounced as what's happening with SOL. The more I watch, the less I feel that there's even an answer in this squad as it stands.God help us next season if this isn't addressed! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: dodger666, moto748, mrpurfect, P-J, Phuzzy, tangerine, xparksider and 93 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 78 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,633,101 799 76,226 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 21st Sep : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM