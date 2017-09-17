|
Orrell Lad wrote:
Truly woeful display, the players should be ashamed of that first half. No respect for possession whatsover and the 2nd half wasn't much better.
In fact the only amusement of the afternoon was Cas fans singing "That's why we're champions"
Just practicing for 7th October..
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:59 pm
I'm just glad they care about that more then they do about that rubbish they served up against us, losing against a team without a first choice half and a hooker at 6.
To be fair I think our 19's would have given them a game today, absolutely useless Wigan team that will be remembered for beating a Cronulla team at 40 percent.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:27 pm
Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:29 pm
LOL. Difference is, that trophy is in Wigan's cabinet. You've won nowt yet and we aren't wuite out of the picture just yet, you'll keep for a few weeks...
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:44 pm
Horrible and cowardly performance - they should all be disgusted with themselves.
We don't deserve to be in the playoffs. Just a shame that Saints will probably get in ahead of a team who does deserve it - Wakefield.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:51 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.
Not quite as hilarious as you lot 20-0 down at half time at home against a Cas side with nowt to play for in a must win game for you. Now that's bemusing and hilarious.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:11 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Not quite as hilarious as you lot 20-0 down at half time at home against a Cas side with nowt to play for in a must win game for you. Now that's bemusing and hilarious.
No but still pretty funny
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:12 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.
"That's why we're league leaders" doesn't quite have the same ring to it, though.
