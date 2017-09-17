WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad update for Cas game

Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:53 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3956
Location: Castleford
Orrell Lad wrote:
Truly woeful display, the players should be ashamed of that first half. No respect for possession whatsover and the 2nd half wasn't much better.

In fact the only amusement of the afternoon was Cas fans singing "That's why we're champions" :lol: :lol:



:lol:



Just practicing for 7th October..
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:59 pm
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10960
Location: SL For Good
I'm just glad they care about that more then they do about that rubbish they served up against us, losing against a team without a first choice half and a hooker at 6.

To be fair I think our 19's would have given them a game today, absolutely useless Wigan team that will be remembered for beating a Cronulla team at 40 percent.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:27 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5631
Orrell Lad wrote:
In fact the only amusement of the afternoon was Cas fans singing "That's why we're champions" :lol: :lol: :lol:


Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:29 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5935
Location: Still at the top
LOL. Difference is, that trophy is in Wigan's cabinet. You've won nowt yet and we aren't wuite out of the picture just yet, you'll keep for a few weeks... :wink:
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:44 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6667
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Horrible and cowardly performance - they should all be disgusted with themselves.

We don't deserve to be in the playoffs. Just a shame that Saints will probably get in ahead of a team who does deserve it - Wakefield.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:51 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3428
Wigg'n wrote:
Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.



Not quite as hilarious as you lot 20-0 down at half time at home against a Cas side with nowt to play for in a must win game for you. Now that's bemusing and hilarious.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:11 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5631
Towns88 wrote:
Not quite as hilarious as you lot 20-0 down at half time at home against a Cas side with nowt to play for in a must win game for you. Now that's bemusing and hilarious.


No but still pretty funny
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:12 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2045
Wigg'n wrote:
Absolutely bemusing and hilarious was that.


"That's why we're league leaders" doesn't quite have the same ring to it, though.
