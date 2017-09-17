|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 72
P-J wrote:
Hopefully Wane's last home game in charge.
I'd be happy with that...
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:31 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 626
RichieS wrote:
The level of indiscipline is whats embarrassing, we would be losing against anyone given this performance
Yeah sounds like it to be fair. I've only been listening on the radio since half-time and we've given 2+ pens away and knocked on about six times!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:45 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3425
more then back in it now. 15 mins to keep your season alive.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:12 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2042
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I think Jake Trueman will play. Young half with great potential.
Didn't think he would put in a performance like that though!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:19 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: Atherton
Embarrassing, if that's acceptable then a few people need to be shown the door.
Score line flattered us with cas's norable absentees
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:21 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: Atherton
Proper embarrassing that's me finished for the season and next until there's changes
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: Still at the top
Truly woeful display, the players should be ashamed of that first half. No respect for possession whatsover and the 2nd half wasn't much better.
In fact the only amusement of the afternoon was Cas fans singing "That's why we're champions"
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
Joined:
Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pmPosts:
10959Location:
SL For Good
I remember reading this forum as the season started and folk were saying 'I have no doubt that we will cope with cas when it counts'
Turns out Wigan can't even get to where it counts in 2017, see ya next year lads
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:37 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1370
Pieman wrote:
Proper embarrassing that's me finished for the season and next until there's changes
Ahh come along, we banter about the Wigan walk but you'll be back I'm sure
I mean this in the most respectable way to your club, but you've got at least 5 of your starting 17 who just aren't Wigan standard players.
That being said, you unlocked our defence half a dozen times today, for the last pass to go astray. Decision making was poor at times.
For me that's hard to blame the coach for.
What I would say is tha wane makes a massive deal over SOL being your leader, and his comments about how he'd be massively missed, whilst possibly true, can't REALLY have a positive impact on the players he sends out there.
For me you lacked a leader today and the coach IS to blame for that.
Our leader was missing today and there were players stepping up..... Tomkins for me isn't right for that, Bateman was the only one really standing up.
It's very unusual to see a Wigan side so rudderless
