Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:29 pm
RichieS
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 72
P-J wrote:
Hopefully Wane's last home game in charge.


I'd be happy with that...
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:31 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 626
RichieS wrote:
The level of indiscipline is whats embarrassing, we would be losing against anyone given this performance


Yeah sounds like it to be fair. I've only been listening on the radio since half-time and we've given 2+ pens away and knocked on about six times!
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:45 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3425
more then back in it now. 15 mins to keep your season alive.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:12 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2042
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I think Jake Trueman will play. Young half with great potential.


Didn't think he would put in a performance like that though!
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:19 pm
Pieman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: Atherton
Embarrassing, if that's acceptable then a few people need to be shown the door.

Score line flattered us with cas's norable absentees
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:21 pm
Pieman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: Atherton
Proper embarrassing that's me finished for the season and next until there's changes
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: Still at the top
Truly woeful display, the players should be ashamed of that first half. No respect for possession whatsover and the 2nd half wasn't much better.

In fact the only amusement of the afternoon was Cas fans singing "That's why we're champions" :lol: :lol: :lol:
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:36 pm
Cas Till I Die
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10959
Location: SL For Good
I remember reading this forum as the season started and folk were saying 'I have no doubt that we will cope with cas when it counts'

Turns out Wigan can't even get to where it counts in 2017, see ya next year lads :lol:
Re: Squad update for Cas game
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:37 pm
DAVE@CAS1990
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1370
Pieman wrote:
Proper embarrassing that's me finished for the season and next until there's changes


Ahh come along, we banter about the Wigan walk but you'll be back I'm sure :D

I mean this in the most respectable way to your club, but you've got at least 5 of your starting 17 who just aren't Wigan standard players.

That being said, you unlocked our defence half a dozen times today, for the last pass to go astray. Decision making was poor at times.

For me that's hard to blame the coach for.

What I would say is tha wane makes a massive deal over SOL being your leader, and his comments about how he'd be massively missed, whilst possibly true, can't REALLY have a positive impact on the players he sends out there.

For me you lacked a leader today and the coach IS to blame for that.

Our leader was missing today and there were players stepping up..... Tomkins for me isn't right for that, Bateman was the only one really standing up.

It's very unusual to see a Wigan side so rudderless
Previous

