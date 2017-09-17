Pieman wrote: Proper embarrassing that's me finished for the season and next until there's changes

Ahh come along, we banter about the Wigan walk but you'll be back I'm sureI mean this in the most respectable way to your club, but you've got at least 5 of your starting 17 who just aren't Wigan standard players.That being said, you unlocked our defence half a dozen times today, for the last pass to go astray. Decision making was poor at times.For me that's hard to blame the coach for.What I would say is tha wane makes a massive deal over SOL being your leader, and his comments about how he'd be massively missed, whilst possibly true, can't REALLY have a positive impact on the players he sends out there.For me you lacked a leader today and the coach IS to blame for that.Our leader was missing today and there were players stepping up..... Tomkins for me isn't right for that, Bateman was the only one really standing up.It's very unusual to see a Wigan side so rudderless